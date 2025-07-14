Try for free
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Outline Spectacle Reveal

Templates
/
Outro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Dark
Flare
Outline
Simple
Minimalist
Music
Gaming
More details
Dark Outline Reveal - Original - Poster image
Shoeeb profile image
Created by Shoeeb
9exports
7 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Set the stage for your brand's big moment with the captivating sequences of Outline Spectacle Reveal. Watch as your logo transitions from a glint to a glow through multilayer dark and shiny outlines, customizable down to the colors. This video captivates your audience, leaving a lasting impression on any platform.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Shoeeb
Shadow to Shine Reveal Light theme video
Shadow to Shine Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
10s
6
4
14
Your brand's journey from obscurity to prominence is beautifully crafted in our Shadow to Shine Reveal template. With just a few clicks, your logo and tagline are bathed in an aura of sophistication, transforming a once dark canvas into a narrative of elegance and prestige. Perfectly suited for any display, your message will resonate long after the screen fades to black.
Shining Modern Reveal Original theme video
Shining Modern Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
8s
7
3
15
Introducing the epitome of elegance and dynamism with our Shining Modern Reveal template. Experience a sleek animation where sharp lines and a luminous glass logo converge to make your brand unforgettable. Tailor this high-definition presentation with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, and create a statement piece that's not just a reveal but a revolution in branding.
Vortex Formation Original theme video
Vortex Formation
Edit
By Goldenmotion
9s
8
3
16
Define the art of the reveal with the Vortex Formation template. Witness a sophisticated whirlwind construct your logo in 3D space, as a cyclone of lines contours an emblem bursting with your brand's essence. This masterpiece, tailor-made for showcase moments in corporate videos or tech Branding.
Revolving Stylish Reveal Original theme video
Revolving Stylish Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
5
3
9
Catch the eye with sophistication and a sleek design using the Revolving Stylish Reveal. Your logo elements come together from all sides, culminating in a stylish central assemble with a suave rotation. Tailor it with your tagline, fonts, and colors to match your brand's identity. Perfect for a grand reveal, your video will be ready to make its mark as a standalone spectacle or an elegant opener.
3D Fusion Dynamic Reveal Original theme video
3D Fusion Dynamic Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
7
3
12
Unveil your brand in style with our 3D Fusion Dynamic Reveal template. Experience the seamless fusion of multiple layers, creating a captivating 3D logo adorned with mesmerizing light reflections. As your logo dynamically converges, a compelling slogan emerges beneath, capturing your audience's attention. This multipurpose motion graphics video is perfect for intros, outros, or standalone presentations. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and colors to create a video that truly represents your brand and leaves a lasting impression.
Dark Glossy Logo Original theme video
Dark Glossy Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
7s
2
3
2
Elegant Dark Glossy Logo rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Abstract Logo Original theme video
Abstract Logo
Edit
By MotionParsec
12s
24
4
11
Abstract Logo is clean and minimal template that will neatly start your video!
Spiral Storm Reveal Original theme video
Spiral Storm Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
7
3
18
Step into the eye of the storm with our dynamic reveal template. Watch as swirling lines of motion draw your 3D logo into the vortex's core before finally settling with commanding presence. The result? A sleek, polished reveal, punctuated with your shining tagline. Perfect for intros, outros, or as a bold statement piece, this template lets you customize colors to match your brand's unique vibe. Get ready to make an electrifying impact.
