Arcade Machine Alert Overlay
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
386exports
Boost your live stream with a polished alert overlay that pops on screen and gets noticed. This minimal, rounded button panel sits over your content with a transparent background, featuring a crisp reflection sweep and smooth pop-in animation. Customize the headline and colors to match your brand in moments. Perfect for notifying viewers of real-time events without cluttering your layout, this versatile stream alert works seamlessly across different broadcast setups and scenes.
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