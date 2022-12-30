Arcade Machine - Stinger Transition

Give your stream a fun, polished cut with a playful stinger transition. This flat-design overlay features a centered logo or text, charming pastel shapes, and a subtle grid backdrop. It starts and ends fully transparent so you can mask scene changes cleanly in OBS or any NLE. Customize colors, toggle decorative elements, and choose between logo, text, or both for instant branding. Light, friendly motion and a glossy sweep accent make this transition perfect for channels that want a cheerful, modern look without clutter.