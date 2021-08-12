Arcade Machine Stream Screen

Give your livestream a playful arcade vibe with a looping stream screen designed for intermissions. This pastel, cartoon-style layout features a centered headline, space for your logo, and a row of social icons to highlight your channels. Subtle floating motion and a tidy grid backdrop keep the scene calm and readable between segments. Easily adjust colors, toggle background and shapes, pick icon styles and layout, and add a custom platform icon. Perfect for Starting Soon, BRB, or Intermission cards across Twitch, YouTube and more.