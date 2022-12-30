Arcade Machine Webcam Overlay
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
2.2Kexports
Give your stream a playful arcade vibe with a clean, transparent webcam overlay. This flat, cartoon-styled frame features a central facecam window, a bold name plaque, and a small logo spot for quick branding. Effortlessly customize colors, typography, and logo options to match your channel style. Optimized for live streaming setups, it runs as a seamless loop over gameplay or IRL content without distracting motion. Ideal for gaming, esports, and creators who want a polished, minimal look that stands out while keeping the focus on you.
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