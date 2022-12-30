Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Arcade Machine Webcam Overlay - Original - Poster image

Arcade Machine Webcam Overlay

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Stream elements
Webcam overlay
Webcam frame
Username bar
Cartoon
2.2Kexports
rating
Give your stream a playful arcade vibe with a clean, transparent webcam overlay. This flat, cartoon-styled frame features a central facecam window, a bold name plaque, and a small logo spot for quick branding. Effortlessly customize colors, typography, and logo options to match your channel style. Optimized for live streaming setups, it runs as a seamless loop over gameplay or IRL content without distracting motion. Ideal for gaming, esports, and creators who want a polished, minimal look that stands out while keeping the focus on you.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us