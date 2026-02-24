Typewave 2

Craft a crisp, modern motion title with kinetic typography that commands attention. This transparent overlay features a clean centered headline, a sliding underline highlight, and subtle liquid distortion for dynamic flair. Customize the main title and supporting lines, switch fonts, refine colors, and adjust glow to match your brand. The minimal, bold aesthetic works across intros, chapter openers, reels, or any video needing a stylish text punch. Designed to be fast to edit and easy to read, it keeps your message clear while adding polished motion. Perfect for creators who want impact without clutter.