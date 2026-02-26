Youtube intro for cooking channel
Typewave 5 - Original - Poster image

Typewave 5

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Rounded rectangle
Minimal
Kinetic typography
7exports
rating
Make an impact with a clean, modern kinetic typography title. This transparent motion title overlays seamlessly on any footage, combining bold headline type with a sweeping rounded-rectangle highlight for instant emphasis. Minimal design, geometric accents, and subtle glow keep the message crisp and legible. Easily customize fonts, colors and timing to match your brand or content. Perfect for intros, chapters, lower-screen emphasis or stand-alone callouts, this energetic motion title helps your words stand out with professional polish and clarity.
starlight_motion profile image
starlight_motion
Edit
Similar templates
Best of starlight_motion
Cyber Style Title 3
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:06
Cyber Style Title 3 Original theme video
Text Block Animation 2
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:07
Text Block Animation 2 Original theme video
RGB Dynamic Title 2
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:07
RGB Dynamic Title 2 Original theme video
Black Friday Bold Title 5
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:09
Black Friday Bold Title 5 Original theme video
Dynamic Sharp Title 10
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:06
Dynamic Sharp Title 10 Original theme video
Split Chromatic Title 12
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Split Chromatic Title 12 Original theme video
Creative Title 9
By teammotion
Edit
60fps
00:06
Creative Title 9 Original theme video
Fresh Text Animation 7
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Fresh Text Animation 7 Original theme video
