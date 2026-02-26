Typewave 5

Make an impact with a clean, modern kinetic typography title. This transparent motion title overlays seamlessly on any footage, combining bold headline type with a sweeping rounded-rectangle highlight for instant emphasis. Minimal design, geometric accents, and subtle glow keep the message crisp and legible. Easily customize fonts, colors and timing to match your brand or content. Perfect for intros, chapters, lower-screen emphasis or stand-alone callouts, this energetic motion title helps your words stand out with professional polish and clarity.