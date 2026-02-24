Typewave 4

Make your message pop with a bold, energetic motion title. This kinetic typography template features clean, minimal design, fast slice transitions, and a sliding panel that highlights every word. Built on a transparent background, it layers seamlessly over footage or solid color backdrops. Perfect for intros, promos, and punchy section openers, it keeps focus on your headline while a subtle text stack adds depth. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand and get eye‑catching results in seconds.