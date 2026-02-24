Typewave 3

Bring your message to life with an energetic kinetic typography motion title. This clean, minimal design stacks a bold headline and subheadline, accented by a sliding highlight bar for punchy emphasis. With a transparent background, it overlays perfectly on any footage or solid color. Easily customize fonts, text, colors, and glow to match your brand. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, reels, and social promos, it delivers modern, high-impact typography in seconds—no fuss, just crisp motion and strong design.