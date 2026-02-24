Typewave 6

Bring your message to life with a bold, minimal kinetic typography title. This transparent overlay features a sweeping scan bar that reveals and warps characters for a dynamic look, with subtle outline echoes and a clean underline accent for your subtitle. Customize fonts, colors, and glow to match your brand, and pair it with any soundtrack. Ideal for intros, title cards, promos, and social clips, it delivers high-impact clarity while staying sleek and modern. Fast to edit and ready to drop over footage, this motion title keeps attention exactly where it should be—on your words.