Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Action Title Pro 1 - Original - Poster image

Action Title Pro 1

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Grunge
Destructive
Intro
Shatter
819exports
rating
Smash into your message with a gritty, cinematic motion title. This action-driven design features a cracked concrete backdrop, razor-wire framing, flying debris, dust and subtle smoke for a raw, immersive atmosphere. Bold typography holds center stage as camera shake and depth-of-field blur add intensity. Perfect for intros or outros across gaming, sports, trailers and more—simply edit the headline and subtext, adjust colors, motion and particles, and render. If you need a punchy, hard-hitting title with a dark grunge look, this template delivers high-impact results fast.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us