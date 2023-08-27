Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Action Title Pro 5 - Original - Poster image

Action Title Pro 5

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Grunge
Destructive
Barbed wire
Camera shake
144exports
rating
Break through the noise with a gritty, cinematic motion title. This template smashes a cracked concrete wall to reveal bold text framed by barbed wire, with shatter debris, dust and smoke intensifying the scene. Dynamic camera shake, zoom blur and subtle film grain complete the grunge look. Perfect for action intros, gaming openers and hard‑hitting title cards. Easily customize text, colors and effects to match your brand or project style and deliver an unforgettable impact.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us