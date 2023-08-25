Action Title Pro 8

Create a high-impact cinematic title that tears through concrete and commands attention. This grunge design features a dramatic wall shatter, barbed wire framing, drifting smoke, dust particles, and bold typography—all driven by punchy camera shake and zoom blur. Customize multiple text lines, colors, and grading to match your brand or project. Ideal for intros, teasers, action trailers, gaming openers, or sports highlights where grit and intensity matter. Dial in motion, tweak the atmosphere, and export a powerful title sequence that lands with authority.