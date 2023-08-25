Action Title Pro 7

Create a gritty, cinematic motion title that punches through concrete. This template blends a cracked wall reveal with shatter, smoke and dust, framed by barbed wire for extra edge. Expect energetic camera shake and a dramatic zoom for maximum impact. Easily customize fonts, text and colors, toggle barbed wire, tweak grading, and choose camera behavior to match your brand or project. Perfect for trailers, intros, credits and any action-driven sequence where bold typography needs a powerful entrance.