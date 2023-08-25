Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Action Title Pro 7 - Original - Poster image

Action Title Pro 7

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Grunge
Destructive
Shatter
Cracked surface
150exports
rating
Create a gritty, cinematic motion title that punches through concrete. This template blends a cracked wall reveal with shatter, smoke and dust, framed by barbed wire for extra edge. Expect energetic camera shake and a dramatic zoom for maximum impact. Easily customize fonts, text and colors, toggle barbed wire, tweak grading, and choose camera behavior to match your brand or project. Perfect for trailers, intros, credits and any action-driven sequence where bold typography needs a powerful entrance.
themediastock profile image
themediastock
Edit
Pack (9)
Similar templates
Best of themediastock
Action Title Pro Logo
By themediastock
Edit
00:10
Action Title Pro Logo Origina theme video
Action Title Pro 1
By themediastock
Edit
00:10
Action Title Pro 1 Original theme video
Action Title Pro 2
By themediastock
Edit
00:10
Action Title Pro 2 Original theme video
Action Title Pro 3
By themediastock
Edit
00:10
Action Title Pro 3 Original theme video
Action Title Pro 4
By themediastock
Edit
00:10
Action Title Pro 4 Original theme video
Action Title Pro 5
By themediastock
Edit
00:10
Action Title Pro 5 Original theme video
Action Title Pro 6
By themediastock
Edit
00:10
Action Title Pro 6 Original theme video
Action Title Pro 7
By themediastock
Edit
00:10
Action Title Pro 7 Original theme video
Action Title Pro 8
By themediastock
Edit
00:10
Action Title Pro 8 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us