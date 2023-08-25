Action Title Pro 3

Build a hard-hitting cinematic title sequence with a gritty, industrial vibe. This template smashes through a cracked concrete wall, framed by barbed wire, with drifting smoke, dust and flying debris for maximum impact. Customize multiple text fields, tweak color grades, and set wall, wire, particle, and smoke colors. Dial in camera shake and blur, choose zoom direction, and adjust the break position to suit your scene. Perfect for action intros, trailers, and dramatic credit rolls, it delivers bold, legible typography inside a moody, dark palette that looks powerful on any project.