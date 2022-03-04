Connection

Create a cinematic crime investigation slideshow on a corkboard with pinned photos, sticky notes, red-string links and a central map. This gritty, documentary-inspired template uses film grain, lens flares and dust particles for a vintage look. Smooth camera drift guides viewers across your case board, perfect for police & crime content, teasers and promos. Easily personalize images and text, and fine‑tune the board and accents to match your brand. Deliver suspense, mystery and narrative clarity in one cohesive scene.