Connection

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01:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 35 videos · 14 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
8.9Kexports
Create a cinematic crime investigation slideshow on a corkboard with pinned photos, sticky notes, red-string links and a central map. This gritty, documentary-inspired template uses film grain, lens flares and dust particles for a vintage look. Smooth camera drift guides viewers across your case board, perfect for police & crime content, teasers and promos. Easily personalize images and text, and fine‑tune the board and accents to match your brand. Deliver suspense, mystery and narrative clarity in one cohesive scene.
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