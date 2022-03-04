Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Connection - Original - Poster image

Connection

01:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 35 videos · 14 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Police & Crime
Cinematic
Investigation board
Camera drift
8.9Kexports
rating
Create a cinematic crime investigation slideshow on a corkboard with pinned photos, sticky notes, red-string links and a central map. This gritty, documentary-inspired template uses film grain, lens flares and dust particles for a vintage look. Smooth camera drift guides viewers across your case board, perfect for police & crime content, teasers and promos. Easily personalize images and text, and fine‑tune the board and accents to match your brand. Deliver suspense, mystery and narrative clarity in one cohesive scene.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us