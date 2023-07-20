Criminal Search 1

Create a moody, cinematic crime-scene promo with a desk full of photo prints, caution tape headlines, and a magnifying glass for emphasis. This 3D motion graphics slideshow uses parallax, depth of field, and atmospheric dust to deliver a suspenseful, documentary feel. Ideal for intros, teasers, and promos tied to police, detective, or true-crime content. Easily customize images and text while retaining the immersive style, light leaks, and investigative tone. Perfect for channels, trailers, and event announcements that need intrigue and edge.