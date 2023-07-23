Criminal Search 2

Craft a gripping crime-scene slideshow that draws viewers into your story. This cinematic template layers photo prints, caution tape, and siren-inspired light sweeps over a dark, atmospheric backdrop. Smooth camera drift and subtle dust particles add realism and tension, while bold text banners keep your message front and center. Easily customize with your own images or video, adjust colors and fonts, and tailor the layout to fit intros, promos, presentations, or teasers. Designed for Police & Crime content, it’s a versatile choice for documentary reels, true‑crime highlights, or investigative storytelling.