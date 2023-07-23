Criminal Search 3

Build a gripping, cinematic crime-scene slideshow in minutes. This 3D motion graphics template features caution tape banners, a chalk body outline, moody lens flares, dust particles, and noir-inspired lighting. Drop in your images or videos into polaroid-style frames, edit the text banners, and fine-tune colors for police flashes, blood, and accents. Smooth camera drift and layered depth craft a professional, suspenseful opener or promo for investigative content, true-crime channels, or dramatic presentations.