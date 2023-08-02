Criminal Search 7
00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 videos · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
543exports
Build a gripping, cinematic slideshow set on a crime-scene desktop. This template features caution tape, polaroid frames, bullets, a knife, and atmospheric dust, with subtle police-light flares for added tension. Effortlessly customize photos, videos, colors, and fonts to match your story. The smooth camera drift, grunge textures, and realistic materials create a professional investigative look that’s perfect for promos, presentations, or photo galleries. Insert your media and headline, and let the moody visuals do the rest.
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