Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Criminal Search 7 - Original - Poster image

Criminal Search 7

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 videos · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Police & Crime
Cinematic
Promo
Caution tape
Photorealistic
543exports
rating
Build a gripping, cinematic slideshow set on a crime-scene desktop. This template features caution tape, polaroid frames, bullets, a knife, and atmospheric dust, with subtle police-light flares for added tension. Effortlessly customize photos, videos, colors, and fonts to match your story. The smooth camera drift, grunge textures, and realistic materials create a professional investigative look that’s perfect for promos, presentations, or photo galleries. Insert your media and headline, and let the moody visuals do the rest.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us