Criminal Search 7

Build a gripping, cinematic slideshow set on a crime-scene desktop. This template features caution tape, polaroid frames, bullets, a knife, and atmospheric dust, with subtle police-light flares for added tension. Effortlessly customize photos, videos, colors, and fonts to match your story. The smooth camera drift, grunge textures, and realistic materials create a professional investigative look that’s perfect for promos, presentations, or photo galleries. Insert your media and headline, and let the moody visuals do the rest.