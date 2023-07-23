Criminal Search 4

Build a gripping, cinematic slideshow set inside a 3D case file. This crime-scene themed design pairs Polaroid-style frames with red–blue police light sweeps, subtle dust particles, and lens flares for a moody documentary feel. Easily replace images or videos, edit text, and fine-tune colors and fonts to match your brand. The two-column, symmetrical layout keeps visuals organized and readable, perfect for promos, intros, presentations, or social teasers. Deliver a polished, professional look that feels investigative and suspenseful—ideal for true crime content, event highlights, or storytelling campaigns.