Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Brand Video 3 - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Brand Video 3

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Grunge
Warped grid
Wide logo
Promo
243exports
rating
Transform your horizontal footage into a striking vertical story ad. This template showcases your video inside a bold circular frame, set against a warped grid and subtle grunge texture. Add your logo, headline, supporting copy, and a clear call to action for quick brand impact. Perfect for social media stories and short promos, with easy controls for colors, fonts, and overlay intensity. Swap media, edit text, and publish an eye‑catching vertical promo in minutes—clean, modern, and made to convert.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us