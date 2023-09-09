Dynamic Brand Video 3

Transform your horizontal footage into a striking vertical story ad. This template showcases your video inside a bold circular frame, set against a warped grid and subtle grunge texture. Add your logo, headline, supporting copy, and a clear call to action for quick brand impact. Perfect for social media stories and short promos, with easy controls for colors, fonts, and overlay intensity. Swap media, edit text, and publish an eye‑catching vertical promo in minutes—clean, modern, and made to convert.