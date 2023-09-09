Dynamic Brand Video 5

Repurpose your horizontal footage into a striking vertical story with bold branding. This template centers your video while reserving top and bottom zones for your logo, headline and supporting text. A vibrant, grungy background with a warped grid and playful scribbles adds modern energy without overpowering your message. Customize colors, fonts, text and logo to match your brand, and adjust texture intensity to taste. Ideal for quick promos, updates and announcements where clarity and impact matter most. Create scroll‑stopping stories in minutes and keep your look consistent across campaigns.