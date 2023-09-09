Dynamic Brand Video 7

Transform your horizontal footage into a vertical story that pops. This bold, grunge-styled promo features a centered media band with top and bottom text zones for headlines, details, and logo. Sliding panels, smooth fades, and a high-contrast palette keep attention where it matters. Customize media, fonts, colors, and text to match your brand and deliver scroll-stopping social content in seconds. Ideal for quick promos, product highlights, announcements, or channel branding across vertical platforms.