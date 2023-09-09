Dynamic Brand Video 7
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
254exports
Transform your horizontal footage into a vertical story that pops. This bold, grunge-styled promo features a centered media band with top and bottom text zones for headlines, details, and logo. Sliding panels, smooth fades, and a high-contrast palette keep attention where it matters. Customize media, fonts, colors, and text to match your brand and deliver scroll-stopping social content in seconds. Ideal for quick promos, product highlights, announcements, or channel branding across vertical platforms.
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