Dynamic Brand Video 4

Showcase your horizontal footage in a vertical story format that looks clean, modern, and on brand. This template features an eye‑catching oval media frame, curved accent bands, and a subtle grunge texture for character. Add your logo, website, and messaging to create a concise promo that fits social stories and vertical ads. Smooth, fluid motion keeps attention on your content while the layout provides clear hierarchy for headline and supporting copy. Colors, fonts, and text are fully customizable so you can match any brand and campaign in minutes.