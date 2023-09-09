Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Brand Video 4 - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Brand Video 4

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Promo
Oval shape
Wide logo
Grunge
163exports
rating
Showcase your horizontal footage in a vertical story format that looks clean, modern, and on brand. This template features an eye‑catching oval media frame, curved accent bands, and a subtle grunge texture for character. Add your logo, website, and messaging to create a concise promo that fits social stories and vertical ads. Smooth, fluid motion keeps attention on your content while the layout provides clear hierarchy for headline and supporting copy. Colors, fonts, and text are fully customizable so you can match any brand and campaign in minutes.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us