Dynamic Brand Video 6

Turn wide footage into an eye-catching vertical story. This template frames your horizontal video with bold painted bands, leaving clear space above and below for a headline, supporting text, and your logo. A subtle grunge texture adds character while clean motion keeps focus on your message. Customize colors, upload your logo, edit two text sections, and swap in any video. It’s a fast, modern solution for branding, announcements, and social ads that need to stand out in 9:16.