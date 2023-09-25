Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Halloween Vibes 1 - Original - Poster image

Halloween Vibes 1

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 6 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Halloween
Cartoon
Moon
Invitation video
572exports
rating
Set the mood for your Halloween with a playful, spooky title scene. This animated template features a rising full moon, flying bats, graveyard silhouettes and jack‑o’-lanterns framing bold, customizable typography. Add your event date, details, and a call to action to turn it into an invite or quick promo. The flat, cartoon horror style and dark orange night sky create instant seasonal vibes for social posts, video intros, and holiday greetings. Fast to edit and eye‑catching on any platform, it’s a perfect way to announce your Halloween plans in style.
themediastock profile image
themediastock
Edit
Pack (8)
Similar templates
Best of themediastock
Halloween Vibes 1
By themediastock
Edit
00:10
Halloween Vibes 1 Original theme video
Halloween Vibes 2
By themediastock
Edit
00:10
Halloween Vibes 2 Dark theme video
Halloween Vibes 3
By themediastock
Edit
00:10
Halloween Vibes 3 Original theme video
Halloween Vibes 4
By themediastock
Edit
00:10
Halloween Vibes 4 Dark theme video
Halloween Vibes 5
By themediastock
Edit
00:10
Halloween Vibes 5 Original theme video
Halloween Vibes 6
By themediastock
Edit
00:10
Halloween Vibes 6 Original theme video
Halloween Vibes 7
By themediastock
Edit
00:10
Halloween Vibes 7 Original theme video
Halloween Vibes 8
By themediastock
Edit
00:10
Halloween Vibes 8 Dark theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us