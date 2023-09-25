Halloween Vibes 8

Set the tone for a spooky celebration with this Halloween invitation template. Animated jack-o’-lanterns, glowing lanterns and eerie titles frame your footage, while clean text fields make it easy to add the event name, date, venue and call-to-action. The dark, horror-inspired look with nostalgic cartoon accents works perfectly for parties, bars, venues or seasonal promos. Replace the background video, tweak colors, and you’re ready to post a chilling invite that grabs attention on social media and screens.