Halloween Vibes 2

Set the perfect spooky tone with a playful Halloween title card. Cartoon pumpkins, bats, a glowing moon and eerie silhouettes frame your message, while bold typography highlights key details. Ideal for intros, invitations and seasonal promos, this template features editable text fields for headlines, dates, locations and CTAs, plus color controls to match your brand. Deliver a festive, family-friendly fright that grabs attention on social media, events or livestreams. Quick to customize and ready to share.