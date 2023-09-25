Halloween Vibes 5

Promote your Halloween event with a playful yet spooky title card. Bold, gradient typography sits center stage while cartoon bats, pumpkins, spiderwebs and tombstones frame your message. Swap in your own footage, edit the headline, date, location and calls-to-action, and adjust colors to match your brand. Perfect for parties, club nights, or community gatherings, this versatile Halloween invitation doubles as a short event promo for social posts and ads.