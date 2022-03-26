Pop Social Post 10 - Square

Showcase your product or brand with a clean, vertical promo designed for social stories and feeds. This minimal, flat design features rounded cards, diagonal stripe accents, and smooth slice-and-slide transitions. Easily drop in multiple photos, add bold headlines and supporting copy, and finish with a clear call-to-action. Customize fonts and a warm, modern color palette to match your branding. Optimized for 9:16, with square and 4:5 options included, it’s perfect for quick campaigns, seasonal highlights, and stylish announcements.