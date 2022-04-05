Pop Social Post 11 - Square

Showcase impactful quotes and images in a clean, vertical story format. This template blends minimal, editorial styling with warm, neutral tones, diagonal stripes and soft wave backgrounds. Smooth slide-in panels and staggered motion create a polished rhythm for social reels and promos. Easily replace images, adjust two headline areas, and refine fonts and colors to match your brand. Ideal for product messages, announcements, testimonials, or inspirational content. Make your posts stand out with a refined, modern layout that’s quick to customize and ready for social.