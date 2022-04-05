Pop Social Post 11 - Post

Create eye-catching social content with a clean split-screen slideshow built from bold cards, diagonal stripes and soft wave backdrops. This minimal, geometric design is perfect for promos, announcements and inspirational messages. Drop in your images, update the headlines and subtext, and refine the palette and two font styles to match your brand. Smooth, staggered transitions and playful accents keep viewers engaged across feeds and stories. Ideal for fast, on-brand social media campaigns that need impact and clarity without clutter.