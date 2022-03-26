Pop Social Post 2 - Post

Create eye-catching social promos with a vibrant gradient backdrop, bold typography, and smooth sliding cards. This vertical story video template supports multiple formats and showcases your visuals through a clean, flat design with rounded panels. Staggered headline and copy reveals keep momentum, while sequential image scenes form a polished slideshow. Perfect for product highlights, branding messages, and fast-moving social campaigns. Customize colors, text, and images to match your identity and export for stories, reels, or feed placements.