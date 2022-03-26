Pop Social Post 8 - Post

Bring your social content to life with a playful, pop‑art inspired video template. This design pairs bold, kinetic typography with rotating image panels and Memphis shapes—stripes, blobs, arcs, and squiggles—for instant visual impact. Customize colors, fonts, images, and messaging to build vibrant story videos, square posts, or 4:5 feeds. Ideal for quotes, announcements, and quick promos, the two‑column layout keeps headlines clear while visuals shine. Smooth, staggered motion and word highlights guide attention to your key message. Make standout, on‑brand social posts in minutes.