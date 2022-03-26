Pop Social Post 4 - Post

Turn your social posts into bold, on-brand videos. This vibrant 2D promo slideshow features tilted image frames, punchy typography, and playful motion to highlight products or announcements. Easily customize colors, choose from two fonts, and update multiple image slots and text fields. Designed for social formats, it’s perfect for attention-grabbing posts, reels, and story placements. Keep your message clear and compelling with clean layouts, dynamic slide-ins, and a bright duotone look that stands out in any feed.