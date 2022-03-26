Pop Social Post 12 - Post

Turn everyday posts into standout promos with a pop-art, Memphis-inspired design. This flexible social template pairs bold typography with playful stripes, dots, arcs, and rounded panels. Showcase multiple images using smooth slice and slide transitions, then drive action with a built-in CTA button. Easily fine‑tune brand colors and switch between two fonts to match your identity. Optimized for vertical and square feeds, it’s perfect for product launches, announcements, and seasonal offers. Deliver attention-grabbing motion graphics that feel polished, modern, and on-brand—without complex setup.