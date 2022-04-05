Pop Social Post 5 - Post

Turn any promotion into a scroll-stopping social video. This bold, geometric template features a vibrant gradient backdrop, a large central headline, and circular media frames to showcase multiple products or visuals at once. Perfect for sales and e‑commerce, it’s optimized for story, square, and feed formats. Customize colors, choose your fonts, and drop in your images to stay on brand. Fast to edit and built to grab attention, it’s ideal for announcements, discounts, launches, and more.