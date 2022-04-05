Pop Social Post 5 - Square
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
403exports
Promote your products in seconds with a vibrant, vertical story template. A bold central headline grabs attention while circular photo frames showcase multiple items at once. Clean, geometric shapes and smooth animations keep the focus on your message. Ideal for sales, announcements, and e-commerce branding across social platforms. Customize colors, font, text, and images to match your identity and launch a polished promo fast—no design experience needed.
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