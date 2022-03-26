Pop Social Post 12 - Square

Make your product announcements pop with a clean, vertical story video built for social. This promo template combines bold typography, flat design shapes, and dotted accents with smooth slice-and-slide transitions. Drop in your own images, tweak colors and fonts, and add a clear CTA to drive clicks. Perfect for stories, reels, and quick vertical ads when you need to showcase new arrivals or brand highlights fast. The minimal layout keeps focus on your visuals while the confident motion keeps viewers engaged.