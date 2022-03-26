Pop Social Post 10 - Post
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
41exports
Turn your social updates into eye‑catching promos with a pop‑inspired slideshow built from rounded panels, playful stripes and bold typography. This clean flat design highlights up to four images with smooth, staggered transitions and a friendly, warm palette. Easily tailor the look with customizable colors and two fonts, then drop in your photos and messaging. Ideal for brand announcements, product features, collections and seasonal offers across stories and feeds.
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Themes (8)
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