Trendy Lower Third 1

Make your captions pop with a modern, glowing lower third. This transparent overlay features a vibrant gradient ribbon that sweeps in to reveal your title with elegant motion. Easily customize the text, font, and colors to match your brand or video style. Ideal for intros, interviews, YouTube, livestreams, and professional presentations, it keeps attention on your message while adding a polished, contemporary touch. Fast to edit and designed for clarity, this lower third is a stylish, eye‑catching choice for creators and brands alike.