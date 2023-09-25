Trendy Lower Third 3

Elevate your on-screen identifiers with a sleek, glowing lower third. A vibrant gradient stroke sweeps in to reveal your text using smooth write-on motion, creating an elegant, modern title that stands out over any footage. This transparent overlay is easy to brand through colors and fonts, delivering a clean, minimal aesthetic with high visual impact. Ideal for interviews, YouTube segments, livestreams, and presentations—anywhere you need a polished name tag or title bar. Fast to customize and universally versatile, it’s a dependable, eye-catching motion title for all kinds of content.