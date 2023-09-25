Trendy Lower Third 5

Elevate your videos with a sleek, transparent lower third powered by a glowing triangular accent. This modern, geometric design features bold typography, vibrant gradient neon color and smooth motion to highlight names, titles or roles with clarity. Perfect for YouTube, livestreams, corporate videos and social media content, it’s easy to customize: update two text fields and adjust colors to match your brand. The clean two-column layout keeps attention where it matters while the subtle hover and line-wipe reveals create a polished, professional finish.