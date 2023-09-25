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Trendy Lower Third 5 - Original - Poster image

Trendy Lower Third 5

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
Glow
Triangle
Neon outline
Outline reveal
466exports
rating
Elevate your videos with a sleek, transparent lower third powered by a glowing triangular accent. This modern, geometric design features bold typography, vibrant gradient neon color and smooth motion to highlight names, titles or roles with clarity. Perfect for YouTube, livestreams, corporate videos and social media content, it’s easy to customize: update two text fields and adjust colors to match your brand. The clean two-column layout keeps attention where it matters while the subtle hover and line-wipe reveals create a polished, professional finish.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us