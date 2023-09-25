Trendy Lower Third 2

Make your videos pop with a modern neon lower third. A vibrant glowing ribbon sweeps in to reveal two lines of clean typography—ideal for names, titles, and roles. Built as a transparent overlay, it sits seamlessly over footage and exits cleanly. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then drop it into edits for YouTube, livestreams, interviews, or corporate content. Smooth, energetic animation and a crisp gradient glow deliver a premium, elegant look that stays readable on any background. Fast to set up and eye‑catching in seconds.