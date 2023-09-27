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Trendy Lower Third 4 - Original - Poster image

Trendy Lower Third 4

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
Glow
Light trails
Write-on animation
Gradient
784exports
rating
Make names and titles pop with a vibrant neon lower third. This transparent overlay uses a glowing gradient stroke to reveal two clean text lines, delivering a modern, elegant look that fits any video. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and place it over footage without blocking your content. The smooth write-on motion and crisp typography create an eye-catching yet minimal result, perfect for YouTube, livestreams, vlogs, intros, and corporate pieces. Add a professional accent that stands out while keeping your visuals front and center.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us