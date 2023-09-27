Trendy Lower Third 4

Make names and titles pop with a vibrant neon lower third. This transparent overlay uses a glowing gradient stroke to reveal two clean text lines, delivering a modern, elegant look that fits any video. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and place it over footage without blocking your content. The smooth write-on motion and crisp typography create an eye-catching yet minimal result, perfect for YouTube, livestreams, vlogs, intros, and corporate pieces. Add a professional accent that stands out while keeping your visuals front and center.