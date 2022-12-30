Youtube Subscriber Elements - 7

Turn viewers into subscribers with a clean, transparent YouTube subscribe pop-up. This minimal flat-design overlay features a profile avatar, a sleek CTA bar, and clear engagement icons for like, play, and notifications. It slides in smoothly, rings the bell for attention, and fades out to keep your footage in focus. Customize icon and panel colors to match your brand. Perfect for adding quick subscriber prompts mid‑video or as a simple outro. Optimized for 16:9 content and ready to drop over any footage.