Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Hyper-Drive Glitch Reveal - Original - Poster image

Hyper-Drive Glitch Reveal

00:05 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Outro
Digital
7exports
rating
Ignite your brand with a bold glitch logo reveal built for modern intros and outros. This energetic design layers RGB split effects, scanlines, and digital noise over a dark, neon-infused background to deliver an unforgettable hit of motion. Drop in your logo, choose original or custom colors, and add an optional tagline for extra punch. The centered composition and clean final lock-up keep branding clear while the fast, screen‑styled distortions add hype. Ideal for creators, brands, and channels that want a tech-forward impact, this logo animation makes your identity impossible to miss.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us