Hyper-Drive Glitch Reveal

Ignite your brand with a bold glitch logo reveal built for modern intros and outros. This energetic design layers RGB split effects, scanlines, and digital noise over a dark, neon-infused background to deliver an unforgettable hit of motion. Drop in your logo, choose original or custom colors, and add an optional tagline for extra punch. The centered composition and clean final lock-up keep branding clear while the fast, screen‑styled distortions add hype. Ideal for creators, brands, and channels that want a tech-forward impact, this logo animation makes your identity impossible to miss.