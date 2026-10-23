Make your brand pop with a high‑impact glitch logo reveal. This energetic ident fuses RGB split, warped grid backgrounds, scanline jitter and film grain for a modern digital look. The logo resolves to a clean, centered hold with a customizable tagline, perfect for intros or outros. Tweak colors to match your brand and get a bold, neon‑accented finish that suggests innovation and speed. Ideal for creators, channels and brands wanting a sharp, tech‑driven sting.