Distorted Reveal

Create a high-impact logo reveal driven by glitch aesthetics and bold RGB splits. This dynamic intro/outro features digital distortion, strobing flashes, and fast transitions that put your branding front and center. Easily drop in your logo, tweak the tagline, and adjust background and accent colors to match your identity. Ideal for channels, trailers, and promos that need an energetic, modern edge. The result is a crisp, cinematic logo animation with a dark backdrop and neon intensity—ready to elevate your brand in seconds.